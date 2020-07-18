Mechi-Mahakali railway victims call for better compensation

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

BIRATNAGAR: The 150 households to be displaced owing to the construction of Mechi-Mahakali railway track in Belbari Municipality of Morang district have submitted a memorandum calling for reasonable compensation for their assets.

The memo was submitted to the Chief District Officer of Morang, Madan Bhujel, on Thursday.

Coordinator of the ‘railway track displaced coordination and struggle committee’ Biswa Neupane handed over the five-point memo to CDO Bhujel. In the memo, the affected have demanded that compensation for land and houses of the 150 households in wards 9 and 10 must be provided in the current market price.

They have also called for inclusion of new land plot numbers and new boundary markings. Other demands include proper rehabilitation of families to be displaced by the railway and compensation on land plots to become useless after acquisition of land for the railway track.

Receiving the memo, CDO Bhujel said, infrastructure development was meant to serve the people and gave assurances to communicate their demands to the concerned authorities.

