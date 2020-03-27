Medical supplies from China arriving at Tatopani transit point today

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

MELAMCHI: The medical supplies, which China had earlier announced to provide to Nepal, are arriving at Tatopani transit point along the Nepal-China border today, Tatopani Customs Office said.

According to chief at the customs office, Lal Bahadur Khatri, the support materials are arriving here with government’s decision to open the transit point that had been closed since the 2015 earthquakes.

A medical protocol will be followed to complete screening procedure of the materials, which will help combat the coronavirus infection. A medical team has been kept standby for the same.

With the import of the materials, operation of the transit point will resume officially. The Office said, all processes have been completed to resume the transit point.

