KATHMANDU: Mega Bank Ltd today announced that it would contribute Rs 13.5 million in the government fund established to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Issuing a press statement today, the ‘A’ class financial institution said, their board meeting decided to donate Rs 10 million in the federal relief fund and Rs 500,000 in the funds established in each of the seven provinces for the fight against coronavirus.

“The amount will be deposited in the federal and provincial relief funds set up by the government in the wake of coronavirus crisis,” said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anupama Khunjeli.

According to CEO Khunjeli, under the social corporate responsibility, more than 1,200 bank staffers and board members will contribute to the fund.

