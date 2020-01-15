Memo submitted to Gandaki CM demanding children-friendly province

Rishi Baral

POKHARA: Girls from Nawalpur district submitted a memorandum to Gandaki Province Chief Minister, Prithvi Subba Gurung, demanding for the establishment of children-friendly province.

Teenage girls from Devchuli Municipality of Nawalpur, also known as Nawalparasi Susta East, met with CM Gurung at the latter’s office in Pokhara and submitted the 25-point memorandum demanding the establishment of female-friendly toilets in schools, child helpline in local levels, children desk, children friendly local administration, resource centre for children and teenagers, children-friendly insurance programme, children-friendly research and judicial system.

They have also urged for an increase in investment for the development of physical infrastructures to enhance the ability and capacity of children.

Receiving the memorandum, Chief Minister Gurung said that the provincial government was working to make Gandaki Province children and teenager friendly.

The girls also met with Gandaki Province Minister for Social Development Nardevi Pun Magar the same day and urged the ministry to allocate budget to enhance their capabilities.

They also met the Minister for Industry, Tourism, Forests and Environment, Bikas Lamsal, Gandaki Province Assembly Deputy Speaker Srijana Sharma and other officials of the provincial government, and urged them to work for the betterment of youths in the province.

Forty-five girls under the initiative of Jagriti Child and Youth Concern Nepal had come to Pokhara for the purpose.

