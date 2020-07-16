Memorandum protesting parliamentary probe panel submitted to prime minister

Himalayan News Service

DHANGADI, JULY 15

Community forests of Kailali have sought a new panel to investigate forest-related irregularities under a scientific forest management programme.

Citing the background of committee member Prem Ale, an MP and a timber entrepreneur, and questioning the impartiality of the investigation to be launched by the committee, 68 community forests users’ committees of Kailali jointly sent a memorandum to the prime minister seeking a different panel to investigate forest-related shenanigans.

Further, the user groups have also sought action against Ale, accusing him of threatening them in the course of investigation.

“He (Ale) verbally abused and issued threats against Eishworya Community Forest, Patharaiya, Chairperson Keshav Shahi and Janakalyan Community Forest Chair Jaya Giri during a field study.

Such demeanour is not acceptable, so we urge the government to take action against him as per the law and form a new committee,” the memorandum read.

They handed over the memorandum to the chief district officer of Kailali today to be sent to the prime minister.

