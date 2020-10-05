Memorandum to PM on reopening border

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











RAUTAHAT, OCTOBER 4

Community leaders submitted a memorandum addressed to the prime minister through the Chief District Officer, urging the PM to open the Nepal-India border points, in Rautahat District Administration Office today.

The leaders said the people in the Tarai were facing problems due to prolonged closure of the border points.

A team of representatives from civil society, politicians, businessmen and entrepreneurs reached the DAO today to submit the memo. The memo cited problems faced by patients in receiving treatment, plight of local businessmen and impacts of the border closure on relations between people of the two countries. The memo was submitted to the PM through CDO Indra Dev Yadav.

The memo stated that the coroanavirus situation had normalised as schools, the court, administration and land revenue office, among other government and non-government offices, had resumed operations.

The memo further said that keeping the border closed was unfair on people.

Stakeholders said it was necessary to open the border as Dashain, Tihar and Chhat, among other festivals, were just around the corner.

The administration was requested to normalise the situation by opening the entry points. Receiving the memo, CDO Yadav said he would forward the memo to the Prime Minister’s Office.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on October 5, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook