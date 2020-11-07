Mercury dips across country; Jumla sees minus temperature

Nepal | November 07, 2020

Published: November 07, 2020
Rastriya Samachar Samiti
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley has witnessed a colder day with the fall in temperature today. Likewise, cold has increased across the country.

Station Maximum Temp.*
(°C)		 Minimum Temp.
(°C)		 24 hrs Rainfall
(mm)
Dipayal 29.0 10.5 0.0
Dadeldhura 20.0 8.0 0.0
Dhangadi 28.2 15.0 0.0
Birendranagar 27.8 10.7 0.0
Nepalgunj 29.2 15.0 0.0
Jumla 20.1 -2.0 0.0
Ghorahi 26.7 12.5 0.0
Pokhara 25.1 14.5 0.0
Bhairahawa 32.0 15.6 0.0
Simara 28.0 15.0 0.0
Kathmandu 24.0 10.0 0.0
Okhaldhunga 20.5 9.6 0.0
Taplejung 19.6 8.6 0.0
Dhankuta 23.3 12.6 0.0
Biratnagar 29.3 15.5 0.0
Jankapur 28.8 14.8 0.0
* The maximum temp. as recorded yesterday afternoon
Source: mfd.gov.np

According to the Weather Forecast Division’s latest details, Kathmandu Valley has recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius today. It was 10.2 degrees Celsius on Friday. Kathmandu valley recorded the lowest temperature today since the onset of winter this year.

Meteorologist Pratibha Manandhar said that the entire country would witness continuous fall in mercury in the next few days ahead. “Colder temperature has been experienced in the mornings and evenings albeit sunny days,” she said, adding that thinly foggy weather will prevail in Terai for some days while mist will make visibility weak in mountainous areas since there has been no rain for a long time.”

Kathmandu Valley has recorded a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius today. Likewise, Jumla district has witnessed the lowest temperature of minus two degrees Celsius.

