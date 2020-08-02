Metropolitan Traffic Police in Kathmandu office sealed, all staff quarantined

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Metropolitan Traffic Police Office in the capital has been sealed while all staff have been placed in quarantine, today. The step was taken as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of Covid-19 after two traffic police personnel tested positive for the disease.

Regular services provided by the traffic personnel, who are battling the pandemic in light of a spike in the Covid-19 positive cases in the capital, involving contact with the public on a regular basis, will be limited for the time being.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bhim Prasad Dhakal, Chief of Metropolitan Traffic Police Division was quoted as saying in Rastriya Samachar Samiti that the office has been sealed off to curb further spread of the COVID-19.

According to Superintendent of Police Bamdev Gautam, Spokesperson for the Division, there are a total of 313 traffic personnel in quarantine at the moment while contact tracing to check further spread of infection is underway.

The cases of coronavirus infection are being regularly reported in the capital wherein at least 420 cases of the highly contagious disease had been reported in Kathmandu alone, while the tally of the valley exceeds 500.

