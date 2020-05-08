MFD forecasts cloudy weather in eastern region, partly cloudy in rest of the country

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Meteorological Forecasting Division (MFD) has predicted generally cloudy weather in the eastern region and partly cloudy weather in rest of the country.

The MFD has further forecast brief raint/ thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds, and possibility of hail at a few places of the eastern region and at one or two places of the central and western regions.

Generally cloudy weather in the eastern region and partly cloudy weather in the central and western hilly regions have been predicted for tonight. The rest of the country will have fair weather.

Likewise, brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at one or two places of the eastern region.

