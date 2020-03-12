Microbus-hit kills autorickshaw driver in Banke

Tilak Gaunle

NEPALGUNJ: A person was killed after a microbus hit an autorickshaw in Kohalpur Municipality-11 in Banke district today morning.

The deceased has been identified as autorickshaw driver Jaya Bahadur Roka of Makaibari in Baijnath Rural Municipality-2 in the district.

According to Banke District Traffic Police Office (DTPO), Kohalpur the microbus (Bhe 1 Kha 2129) heading towards Nepalgunj from Madan Chok rammed the autorickshaw (Bhe 1 Ha 1653) coming from opposite direction killing its driver Roka and critically injuring three others aboard the three-wheeler, in front of the DTPO, at around 8:00 am today.

The injured have been identified as Sujan Shahi of Chisapani, Baijnath-1; Madan Shahi of Tila Rural Municipality-5 in Jumla and another one yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, the injured have been undergoing treatment at Nepalgunj Medical College, Kohalpur, police informed and added that some of the microbus passengers also suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Banke District Police office has impounded the microbus and detained its driver.

It has been reported that the local residents have started gathering to obstruct the East-West Highway demanding the fair investigation into the road accident.

