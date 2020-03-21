Migrants returning home from India

Nepalgunj, March 20

As the fear of the coronavirus pandemic heightens, the number of Nepali migrant workers returning home has increased in Nepalgunj of late.

Though both the Nepali and Indian sides have completely stopped vehicular movement across the border from Wednesday, hundreds of Nepalis, who were working in India, could be seen entering the country on foot via Jamunaha entry point every day.

“It was pointless to stay there as our workplaces in India were closed,” said Bhakta Bahadur Shahi of Dailekh.

According to Area Police Office Jamunaha Sub-inspector Madhav Rijal, every day five to seven hundred Nepalis have been returning home from India these days.

Health check-up of the people entering the country through the entry point has been tightened.

“We’re rigorously checking each and every person entering the country via the entry point,” said health worker Saran Bahadur Shahi of Surveillance and Consultation Centre, operated by Health Unit of Nepalgunj sub-metropolis.

“As we’ve got an additional (infrared) thermometer from the health office, screening of people has been easier here from yesterday,” said Shahi, adding that three persons having fever had been referred to Bheri Hospital.

A version of this article appears in print on March 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

