Minister Bhattarai assures support to Taplejung fire victims

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

TAPLEJUNG: Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai has assured that the fire victims in Taplejung district would get rehabilitated soon, requesting them not to worry.

Minister Bhattarai, after inspection of the incident area this morning, said “The central government, Provincial government and local levels are with you (fire victims) and assistance will be provided.”

He also sounded cautious regarding the district being at a high risk of disasters.

Meanwhile, Yegendra Gurung, one of the fire victims, requested the government to make arrangements so the victims are free from loans from banks and financial institutions.

Chief District Officer Dorendra Niraula presented details of the loss caused by the fire. He said efforts were underway to provide reliefs to the victims.

The fire displaced 29 families with 10 houses burnt down in the blaze on Friday. Property worth more than Rs 70 million were destroyed in the fire.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook