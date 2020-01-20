Minister for establishing Buddha circuit

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, January 19

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai said Lumbini area had played an important role to popularise Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, in the world.

At a discussion programme on ‘Lumbini Development Perspective’ here today, Minister Bhattarai stressed on the need to establish Buddha circuit to link various Buddhist shrines like Mayadevi Temple, Ramgram and Tilaurakot.

According to the minister, new plan was necessary to develop Lumbini as the past activities did not yield expected results. To attract investment for infrastructure development was imperative, he said, adding, that the province and local levels too should launch initiatives to conserve the historic and cultural heritage.

On the occasion, Vice-chair of Lubmini Development Trust Vikshu Maitteya shared information about activities conducted so far, for the development of Lumbini area.

New plans were essential to attract more tourists, he said. Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office Narayan Prasad Bidari said the concept of smart cities should not be implemented in Lumini area because it already had its unique identity.

Chief Executive Officer at National Reconstruction Authority Sushil Gyawali said while carrying out development activities, local cultural identities must be protected.

