Minister Gokul Prasad Baskota pledges to book guilty in Nirmala’s rape, murder

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadi, December 31

Minister of Information, Technology and Communications Gokul Prasad Baskota today pledged to book those guilty in the rape and subsequent murder of 13-year-old girl Nirmala Panta of Bhimdatta Municipality, Kanchanpur.

Speaking at a press meet organised by Press Organisation Kanchanpur at Bhimdatta, Minister Baskota said the government was investigating Panta’s rape and murder from various angles and vowed to book those behind the heinous crime. “The incident is a heinous crime and the government will do everything possible to bring the guilty to book,” Baskota stated. He urged all and sundry to stay alert as some anarchic forces were working to manipulate the incident.

Baskota said that the speaker of the House of Representatives would be elected from the ruling Nepal Communist Party. “The party will take a decision and the speaker will be chosen shortly. Probably, the party leadership has already agreed to choose the speaker,” Bista added.

On the border dispute with India, Minister Baskota said evidences and facts showed that Lipulek and Lipiyadhura fell inside Nepal’s territory. “Lipulek is Nepal’s territory and it will belong to Nepal. Nepal and India will have to fix the border in accordance with past treaties and agreements,” he said.

Baskota said the government had received positive response to the letter sent to the Indian government about the border dispute.

Minister Baskota said that the government had allocated budget to upgrade the province-level hospital in Sudurpaschim Province, start the mid-hill highway and construct motorable road up to Darchula.

A version of this article appears in print on January 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

