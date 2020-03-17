Minister Padma Kumari Aryal visits hailstone-hit farmers in Phedikhola

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Syangja, March 16

Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Padma Kumari Aryal today made an onsite visit of Phedikhola Rural Municipality, where hailstones coupled with rain on Saturday night had caused heavy damage to seasonal crops and vegetables.

After carrying out an onsite visit at Arukharka and Kudule villages, Minister Aryal urged the farmers not to be upset by the incident.

Saying that the damages caused by rain and hailstone in Phedikhola Rural Municipality had made her sad, she asked the farmers of the areas to move ahead in the agriculture sector with a new energy though the farmers had suffered a huge loss from the natural disaster.

Minister Aryal said, “Don’t be upset by this incident and carry on with your occupation again with energy. The government will help you. We will make arrangements to compensate.”

The rain, along with hailstone on Saturday night had completely damaged the crops and vegetables in Arukharka and Kudule villages.

