Minister Sah dissatisfied with lack of autonomy in health sector

RAJBIRAJ, OCTOBER 13
Province 2 Social Development Minister Nawal Kishor Sah has expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of autonomy for the provincial government in so far as the health sector is concerned.
Inaugurating the two-day annual review symposium organised by Saptari District Health Office today, the minister said, “As the central government hasn’t given provincial governments full autonomy over the health sector just as it has not in many other sectors, there are problems of fund and policy-related matters.” Sah also said the provincial government was doing all it could for the health sector with its limited resources.
“The central government has ignored the population factor by providing equal resources to all the provinces and this has a direct bearing on our province,” he said. “We need more funds because we have a larger population, but the simple logic has been overlooked,” the minister added. “It was sad to see discrimination against the Madhesi population during the erstwhile Panchayati regime, but then the unitary-government system is being perpetuated even in the federal system now. In fact, we are still struggling against this discrimination,” he said.
The minister also called the division of powers among the three levels of governments discriminatory and sought proper management of the issue.
District Health Office Chief Duniyanlal Yadav informed about the problem the district was facing due to the COVID-19 crisis and future preparations.
The event will see the participation of all health workers and stakeholders of all 18 local levels.
A version of this article appears in print on October 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
