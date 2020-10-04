Minister urges schools not to run physical classes

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

SIRAHA, OCTOBER 3

Science, Technology and Education Minister Girirajmani Pokharel said it would be too early to run physical classes, citing the existing pandemic risk.

Inaugurating a polytechnical institute in Siraha’s Gol Bazaar today, the minister underscored the need for schools to continue with alternative teaching measures for now.

“As the coronavirus cases are growing steadily in India, it poses a high risk for us, especially now when our festivals are already knocking at our door. Amidst this reality, it doesn’t make sense to call children to school,” he explained.

“I have heard some schools have resumed classes. I hereby urge them to resort to alternative learning methods,” he said. On the occasion, Provincial Assembly member Jagat Yadav called on the government to implement free education to ensure easy access to education.

The newly inaugurated institute established in memory of farmers’ leader Jaya Govind Sah has started a 3-year diploma in Civil Engineering, 3-year diploma in Crop Science and Geomatics Engineering.

