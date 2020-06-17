Ministers emptying state coffers: Nepali Congress leader

Jhapa, June 16
Nepali Congress Spokesperson Biswo Prakash Sharma today accused government ministers of looting state coffers and doing nothing to serve people and country during the crisis.
Talking to mediapersons at Jhapa’s Chandragadi, Sharma said his party had decided to take to the street as the government and its ministers were mired in abusing power and looting the nation.
Sharma argued that the government had miserably failed to tackle the crisis triggered by the COV- ID-19 pandemic. He held that distribution of tall dreams would not help solve the problem of disease and hunger.
Sharma blamed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli of doing nothing to contain COVID-19 in his home district, Jhapa.
He recalled that the NC had extended support to the ruling party for nationality, prosperity and development. “However, the government has failed on the fronts of prosperity and development,” he charged.
Sharma said that his party had thrown its weight behind youths across the country protesting against rampant corruption and injustice meted out to the marginalised and backward communities.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 17, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
