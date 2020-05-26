Ministry of Health reported highest single-day cases on Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis.

As of today, 54,424 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 97,967 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 3,782 PCR and 2,775 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 55,282 people under quarantine, the highest so far, in various facilities across the country while 582 persons are in isolation.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 523 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 49,530.

Four new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

Ninety new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed by MoHP, on Tuesday, with as many as 48 positive cases from Rautahat and Kapilvastu districts alone. This is the highest single day spike in the national COVID-19 tally.

As many as 43 persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital were discharged on Monday evening, following recovery, the Ministry officially confirmed. Among the discharged are two females and 41 males in the age-group of seven to 53 years. All of them were discharged after 11 to 16 days of hospital-stay.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota, informed that while carrying out sample collection for COVID-19 test, a form will be provided which will enlist the temporary and permanent addresses of the individual. Dr Devkota appealed to the public to accurately fill up required information as it is used in the process of case investigation and contact tracing of those who test positive the PCR method.

As of today, the country has witnessed 772 cases of coronavirus infection while 155 people — including 124 males and 31 females — have been discharged from various hospitals. Meanwhile, four COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

