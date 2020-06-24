Minor girl raped by teenager gives birth in Lamjung, accused arrested

Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: A 19-year-old boy has been arrested on the charge of raping a 13-year-old girl in Besisahar Municipality of Lamjung district.

The girl, who was impregnated in the incident, delivered a child through caesarean section at Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan on June 9. Her family found out she was pregnant after they noticed a growing bump.

The victim lodged a complaint with police on June 15, after delivering her child, stating that she became pregnant after being raped.

The accused youth, who was in a quarantine facility in the municipality after returning from India, has been arrested by the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ganga Bahadur Thapa said that the accused was arrested on Monday while under the security surveillance of the Armed Police Force.

According to a police source, the incident took place on September, last year. It has been revealed that the accused went to the victim’s house and committed the crime. He later fled to India and returned to Nepal, last month.

Police said that further investigation into the incident is underway.

