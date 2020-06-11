Miss Universe Nepal 2020 to be held virtually keeping safety of contestants, fans in mind amidst coronavirus pandemic

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Miss Universe Nepal 2020 will be held virtually making it an all in-app pageant, while organisers are working towards bringing the international pageant to Nepal.

In a digital press conference held on June 11, Ma Nepali, an organisation founded by Miss Nepal Universe 2017 Nagma Shrestha in cooperation with CG Corp Global, was announced as the new franchisee of the Miss Universe Organisation in Nepal.

At the all-digital press meet, Shrestha announced that the Miss Universe Nepal 2020 pageant would be an all in-app beauty pageant.

As per her, the motivation for Ma Nepali holding the first-ever all in-app beauty pageant were the safety of participants and fans during the Covid-19 pandemic while also enabling Nepali youth to compete in Miss Universe Nepal irrespective of their location or economic circumstances.

Joining the press conference Rahul Chaudhary, Managing Director and CEO of CG Corp Global, expressed, “This announcement could not have come at a better moment as we look up to the beautiful women of Nepal to guide the nation with compassion through these challenging times. As the Miss Universe Nepal title provides a voice to the talented women to bring a positive impact, we are also working towards bringing the global Miss Universe event to Nepal in the coming days.”

Shrestha informed Ma Nepali, Miss Universe Nepal 2020 app is being developed and will be available in the app store and Google playstore from mid-July.

As per her, after the registration and selection of the contestants through the app, the top contestants will go through online training and workshops while the finals will also be live-streamed.

The conference saw the participation of panelists from all over the world such as Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Nepal Universe 2018 Manita Devkota, singer Indira Joshi, Anusha Peterson, Creative Director at Ma Nepali and renowned pageant coach Jonas Gaffud who is also the Official Trainer at Miss Universe Nepal.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook