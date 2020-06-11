Miss Universe Nepal 2020 to be held virtually keeping safety of contestants, fans in mind amidst coronavirus pandemic

KATHMANDU: Miss Universe Nepal 2020 will be held virtually making it an all in-app pageant, while organisers are working towards bringing the international pageant to Nepal.
In a digital press conference held on June 11, Ma Nepali, an organisation founded by Miss Nepal Universe 2017 Nagma Shrestha in cooperation with CG Corp Global, was announced as the new franchisee of the Miss Universe Organisation in Nepal.
At the all-digital press meet, Shrestha announced that the Miss Universe Nepal 2020 pageant would be an all in-app beauty pageant.
As per her, the motivation for Ma Nepali holding the first-ever all in-app beauty pageant were the safety of participants and fans during the Covid-19 pandemic while also enabling Nepali youth to compete in Miss Universe Nepal irrespective of their location or economic circumstances.
Joining the press conference Rahul Chaudhary, Managing Director and CEO of CG Corp Global, expressed, “This announcement could not have come at a better moment as we look up to the beautiful women of Nepal to guide the nation with compassion through these challenging times. As the Miss Universe Nepal title provides a voice to the talented women to bring a positive impact, we are also working towards bringing the global Miss Universe event to Nepal in the coming days.”
Shrestha informed Ma Nepali, Miss Universe Nepal 2020 app is being developed and will be available in the app store and Google playstore from mid-July.
As per her, after the registration and selection of the contestants through the app, the top contestants will go through online training and workshops while the finals will also be live-streamed.
The conference saw the participation of panelists from all over the world such as Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Nepal Universe 2018 Manita Devkota, singer Indira Joshi, Anusha Peterson, Creative Director at Ma Nepali and renowned pageant coach Jonas Gaffud who is also the Official Trainer at Miss Universe Nepal.
KATHMANDU: The Secondary Education Examination (SEE) for this year has been scrapped for this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled many sectors of the country, including the education sector. A cabinet meeting held on Wednesday took a decision to this effect. The students wi Read More...
KATHMANDU: A meeting of the Council of Ministers has decided to change the 'format' of the ongoing nationwide lockdown and implement a revised modality starting Thursday. It has been decided that the shops will be allowed to operate, following safety protocol, while private vehicles will ply base Read More...
Kathmandu, June 10 A few days after the Women and Social Committee of the House of Representatives directed the government to ensure people’s access to regular health services during the lockdown period, the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens requested the Ministry of Heath and Pop Read More...
MUNICH: Robert Lewandowski netted a second-half winner as holders Bayern Munich remained on course for a domestic double after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup final for the third straight year. Despite a superb first half in which they took the lead th Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 10 Senior leader of Nepali Congress Ramchandra Paudel today submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, urging the government to increase its preparedness to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and to provide relief to the poor and vulnerable people and businesses affec Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 10 At a time when the government is being criticised for its failure to check the spread of the coronavirus and not using the lockdown period to prepare itself for the rising number of COVID-19 patients, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today tried to deflect attention from his govern Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Meteorological Forecasting Division has said the monsoon will shortly begin within a few days as all ‘favourable conditions’ are active to bring monsoon into the country. The monsoon normally begins from June 10 in Nepal and withdraws on September 23 as per the research of the MFD Read More...
MAIDUGURI: Boko Haram gunman killed at least 69 people and razed a village to the ground in northern Nigeria's Borno state on Tuesday afternoon, three sources told Reuters. The men attacked the village of Faduma Koloram, in Gubio local government area of Borno state, starting about noon. They Read More...