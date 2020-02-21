Missing child found floating in pond in Siraha

Aashish BK

SIRAHA: A boy who had gone missing since yesterday was found drowned in a pond in Kalyanpur Municipality-3 of Siraha district today morning.

The deceased has been identified as three-year-old Ayush Mandal, son of Raj Kumar Mandal of Itariparsahi.

Local Dipendra Mandal said that the child may have slipped out of the house as there were a lot of people attending a wedding ceremony in the neighbourhood on Thursday. Information Officer at Siraha District Police Office, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Binod Adhikari said, search for the boy was conducted throughout the night. However, the body of the boy was found floating in the pond only this morning.

The preliminary investigation shows that the boy may have drowned while playing near the pond. Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident is underway, police informed.

