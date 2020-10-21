Missing constable Saud’s body found

DHANGADI, OCTOBER 20
The body of Constable Ram Bahadur Saud was found half-buried in the Mohana River at Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City, Kailali, today morning.
Police also recovered a pistol and a mobile set belonging to ASI Govind BK.
Constable Saud had gone missing since Saturday night when he and ASI Govind BK were out for patrolling.
A police team led by Kailali District Police Office Chief Dilip Deuba recovered Saud’s body, ASI’s BK’s pistol and mobile phone set. According to SSP Mukesh Singh at Sudurpsachim Province Police Office, Saud’s body was found half-buried 200 metres away from the site from where the body of ASI BK was recovered.
A group of smugglers had taken BK and Saud under control and killed them when they were out patrolling on Saturday night. Stationed at the Temporary Police Post of Jugeda, Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City, BK and Saud had gone out for patrolling. The bodies were thrown into the river after BK and Saud were killed. BK’s body was found in the Mohana River on Sunday morning.
Police recovered Saud’s body, pistol and mobile set on the basis of information provided by people who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident. A resident of Achham, Saud is survived by his wife and two daughters.
A version of this article appears in print on October 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
