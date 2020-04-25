Modality of lockdown should change: CM Gurung

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Prithvi Subba Gurung has said that the modality of lockdown imposed by the government to curb the possible spread of COVID-19 infection should change.

According to CM Gurung, the lockdown will certainly have to be extended, however, its modality has to be different, assessment for which is underway. “The lockdown has to be further lengthened as cases of infection in India are still soaring,” he said.

The provincial government is doing its homework to give continuity to construction and production sectors under the new modality of lockdown. “We are thinking to ease the lockdown measures within the country while maintaining strict border security to bar the movement of people.”

The construction of significant government and private projects could still be carried out also encouraging farmers to not halt cultivation during the crisis.

The chief minister also informed that all 11 districts in the province have been declared under “green-zone” after the recovery of two COVID-19 patients from Baglung.

CM Gurung further informed that a code of conduct was being prepared for the transportation of construction materials during the ongoing lockdown.

