MoFAGA drafts Social Inclusion Policy-2020

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, JUNE 27

The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has prepared a preliminary draft of the Social Inclusion Policy-2020 to institutionalise inclusive governance system in all levels, areas and structures through mainstreaming of community involvement and participation.

The draft policy circulated to all the local levels for their comments, suggestions and feedback strives to justify the need to internalise inclusion in policies, laws, structures, programmes and projects of the state and ensure consistency and harmonisation in inclusion-related policy of federal, provincial and local levels. It also envisages fulfilling the commitments made by Nepal at the national and international levels and establish social justice through equitable distribution of benefits derived from democracy.

The vision of the policy is to build equitable and prosperous society through empowerment of deprived and excluded groups, and their meaningful participation in policy and decision-making process. The policy has devised four strategies to institutionalise the concept of social inclusion in all levels and areas. The strategies includes formulation and revision of necessary laws and procedures, preparation of short and long-term plans and programmes, establishment of necessary structures in all organs of the state and coordination and collaboration with development partners, cooperatives, non-governmental organisations and the private sector.

“Special progammes will be introduced targeting the deprived and excluded groups to ensure that every citizen enjoys national prosperity without discrimination.

The government will provide the facility of skill development training scholarship, subsidised loan and employment quota to excluded and disadvantaged groups, endangered ethnic groups, women, Dalits, indigenous nationalities, Madhesis, Muslims and minority groups,” it states.

Similarly, local levels will be mobilised to end social malpractices and superstitions such as child marriage, caste-based discrimination, gender-based violence, dowry, chhaupadi and child labour.

According to MoFAGA, the local levels have been told to send their comments, suggestions and feedback regarding the draft policy to the Federal Affairs Division of the ministry by July 1.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 28, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook