Mohanapul-Attariya six lane road construction resumes

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: The construction of Mohanapul-Attariya six lane road construction project, that was suspended one month ago following the nationwide lockdown, has now resumed.

The project that has seen completion of 60 per cent work was restarted after the District Administration Office, Kailai gave a green signal for resumption of operations.

The deadline of the project was extended till second week of January, 2021, after operations were affected by the lockdown. It was scheduled to complete by June this year.

With the continuation of construction works, the labourers that have been without jobs during the lockdown are now hopeful of easing their struggle with the income being generated with resumption of activities.

The works will be carried out following safe distancing measures, informed Laxman Rawal, engineer at the project.

