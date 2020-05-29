MoHP briefing: Nepal witnesses exponential increase in COVID-19 cases

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis.

As of today, 64,154 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 105,478 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 3,238 PCR and 3,444 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 99,336 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 1000 persons are in isolation.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 514 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 50,846.

Five new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

170 new cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded on Wednesday, taking the national tally to 886. This is the new highest single day spike in the number of newly detected positive cases of the infection, surpassing Thursday’s tally of 156.

As many as 19 persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at different health facilities across the country, have been discharged, following recovery, confirmed MoHP.

With these recent addition, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 206 which includes 162 males and 44 females.

In a sad turn of events, one more person has been diagnosed with Covid-19, post death.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, Spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota, stated that in the wake of the increasing pressure on quarantine facilities, home quarantine too could become a viable option in the days to come.

As of today, the country has witnessed 1,212 cases of coronavirus infection including 1103 males and 109 females while 206 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, six COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

