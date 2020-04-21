MoHP confirms 32nd COVID-19 positive case

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 infection in the country.

A 33-year-old male, whose sample was collected from Udayapur district, has tested positive for the coronavirus, today.

Among the samples recently collected from the district, his sample came out positive for the virus through the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method at the Teku-based National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL)

Meanwhile, other collected samples are being tested at NPHL, BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan, and Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country has reached 32. With the recovery of four patients, the total active cases stand at 28.



