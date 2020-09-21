Money collected for kidney patients

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

MUGLING, SEPTEMBER 20

A fund raising campaign organised through social medial for a kidney patient has raised Rs 1.18 million. The money was raised for the treatment of 19-year-old Sharmila Gurung of Chaibung in Ward 3 of Icchyakamana Rural Municipality.

Sharmila’s both kidneys have failed.

The campaign was led by Krishna Ghotane Gurung and 117 individuals and organisations from inside and outside the country contributed.

Sharmila has been undergoing dialysis since the past four years bringing huge financial burden on the family, Gurung said.

Gurung initiated the campaign after reading a news report about the poor financial condition of Sharmila’s family. The collected amount was handed over to the family at an official event held at the Tinkhole monastery in Bharatpur yesterday.

Likewise, the Save Santosh Campaign has collected Rs 685,624 for Santosh Ranamagar of Byas Municipality.

Both of Santosh’s kidneys have failed.

The amount will be used to carry out a kidney transplant for Santosh, according to campaign leader Yubaraj Aley.

