Monsoon arrives, call to remain alert

KATHMANDU: Monsoon has arrived, delayed by two days than anticipated, making its route from the eastern part in the evening of June 12 and its activities likely to be accelerated ahead.

Under this circumstance, the Meteorological Forecasting Division has called for being alert towards such a possibility. According to meteorologist Bibhuti Pokhrel, monsoon activities are predicted to speed up as monsoon is being escalated nationwide from tomorrow.

Bearing the development in mind, the Division has urged all those concerned to go for required preparations.

This time, as predicted by the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum, there will be average rainfall in the country. According to meteorologists, however, average rainfall does not mean that it will trigger no incidence of natural disasters like floods and landslides.

The four-month period from June to September is considered as monsoon in South Asia. During monsoon, Nepal receives around 80 percent of its annual rainfall. The average monsoon rainfall in Nepal is 1499.6 millimetres.

Last year, monsoon had entered the country on June 20, ten days later than anticipated and ended on October 12. Lumle of Kaski receives the highest monsoon rainfall. At present, the weather is partially to generally cloudy across the country.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm is likely to take place at some parts of Province-1, Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali and Sudur-Pashchim Provinces and at one or two places of remaining provinces this afternoon.

As per the Division’s latest details, Kathmandu Valley’s minimum temperature today was 21.5 degrees Celsius followed by the 30.9 degrees Celsius of maximum temperature. Today, Jumla recorded the lowest 15.6 degrees Celsius temperature while Nepalgunj reported the highest 38.2 degrees Celsius.

