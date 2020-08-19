Monsoon flood, landslides kill 13 in Sudurpaschim; seven reported missing

DHANGADHI: The flooding and landslides that occurred across the districts of Sudurpaschim Province have claimed 13 lives while seven persons have been reported missing, on Tuesday.
The swelling of Kailash Khola in Achham district on Tuesday night, has killed 12 persons, whose bodies have been recovered, according to Mukesh Kumar Singh, chief of police at the Dipayal-based Provincial Police Office. Moreover, five persons were swept away in the incident and have been reported missing.
It has been learnt that rescue operations are being carried out by coordinated efforts of security personnel from Nepali Army and Nepal Police, wherein Army helicopters are being utilised for carrying out the search operation for missing persons.
Identities of the recovered bodies are yet to be ascertained.
Similarly, one person has lost his life after being hit by a sliding rock in the landslides that occurred in Apihimal Rural Municipality-5 of Darchula district. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Dhami, 29, of the rural municipality.
Meanwhile, two more persons have gone missing in a landslide that occurred at Midi, Bungal Municipality-5 of Bajhang district.
The monsoon induced natural calamities including flood and landslides that have been occurring across the country have already claimed numerous lives adding to the woes of people atop the looming fear of COVID-19 transmission.
LISBON: Paris St Germain reached their first ever Champions League final with a convincing 3-0 win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday, finally delivering the reward of the biggest game in European football for their Qatari backers. Goals from Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria put PSG 2-0 up at the Read More...
Kathmandu, August 18 Police have arrested one person on charges of spreading communal hatred and burning the national flag in a music video. The music video released recently on You Tube has been widely criticised in social media. Metropolitan Police Crime Division, Kathmandu, confirmed that i Read More...
Kathmandu, August 18 In a geological study carried out in 242 places of Sindhupalchowk district four years ago, the National Reconstruction Authority, in its report, had identified 71 areas as more vulnerable to natural disaster. The report was submitted to the government with a note that out Read More...
Kathmandu, August 18 The regional meeting of the Non-resident Nepali Association (NRNA) is scheduled to take place in the Americas region on September 4-6. Alongside the regional meeting, the NRNA is also organising knowledge sharing conference where experts representing diverse fields will pr Read More...
Kathmandu, August 18 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has issued a circular to all local levels, directing them to provide recommendation letters to service-seekers for consular attestation of such documents by the Department of Consular Service, as per the Local Governm Read More...
Dhading, August 18 Many places at Rubivalley Rural Municipality in Dhading are at high risk of landslides due to incessant rainfall. Human settlements at Simpale, Dukdung, Sortung, Chalese, Kapurgaun, Hemdung and Newer, among other places of the rural municipality are at high risk of lands Read More...
Jhapa, August 18 A Polymerase Chain Reaction laboratory set up with the initiative of the public in Kankai Municipality of Jhapa has yet to come into operation due to lack of permission from the provincial government. The PCR lab was set up in Samarpan Building of Kotihom in Surunga with a hug Read More...
Chitwan, August 18 The people in Chitwan now have access to PCR test for coronavirus infection if they pay from their pockets from today, after Chitwan Medical College got approval to conduct tests. Chief Executive Director of the college Pratap Devkota said that tests of the hospital’s heal Read More...