Monsoon flood, landslides kill 13 in Sudurpaschim; seven reported missing

Tekendra Deuba

Share Now:











DHANGADHI: The flooding and landslides that occurred across the districts of Sudurpaschim Province have claimed 13 lives while seven persons have been reported missing, on Tuesday.

The swelling of Kailash Khola in Achham district on Tuesday night, has killed 12 persons, whose bodies have been recovered, according to Mukesh Kumar Singh, chief of police at the Dipayal-based Provincial Police Office. Moreover, five persons were swept away in the incident and have been reported missing.

It has been learnt that rescue operations are being carried out by coordinated efforts of security personnel from Nepali Army and Nepal Police, wherein Army helicopters are being utilised for carrying out the search operation for missing persons.

Identities of the recovered bodies are yet to be ascertained.

Similarly, one person has lost his life after being hit by a sliding rock in the landslides that occurred in Apihimal Rural Municipality-5 of Darchula district. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Dhami, 29, of the rural municipality.

Meanwhile, two more persons have gone missing in a landslide that occurred at Midi, Bungal Municipality-5 of Bajhang district.

The monsoon induced natural calamities including flood and landslides that have been occurring across the country have already claimed numerous lives adding to the woes of people atop the looming fear of COVID-19 transmission.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook