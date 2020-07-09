Monsoon to be most active until Sunday, MFD issues alert for Pokhara, Besishahar

KATHMANDU: The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has stated that the ongoing Monsoon-rains will be the most active for the next four days, including today, as such, has urged people to remain alert.
The floods in Sindhupalchowk district on Saturday night has already claimed lives of two persons with 23 others missing while the monsoon-fed rivers swept away over a dozen houses.
The Flood Forecasting Section of the MFD has issued an alert for Pokhara, Kaski and Besishahar, Lamjung as water levels in the rivers surrounding these areas are expected rise above danger level.
The accumulated rainfall in Narayani River at Pokhara (Station AWOS_RWY04), Bahrabise, and Besishahar in the last 24 hours is 145.2 mm, 143.4 mm, and 152.6 mm. Rainfall of 140 mm in 24 hours indicates potential threat for landslides in steep slope and high flow in local areas.
Also, River Tinau at Butwal, Daaram Khola at Baglung, Ankhu Khola at Ankhu Bagar, Kamala River at Ranibas, Sindhuli, and at Titriya, Dhanusha, Tamor River at Mulghat and at Triveni, Dhankuta, Sapta Koshi River at Chatara, Sunsari are seeing a rise in their levels.
According to the forecast, Kankai, Kamala, Bagmati Rivers and their tributaries face a threat of flash floods today as the level of water is increasing.
Jhapa, Morang, Sunsari, Udaypur districts of Province 1 and Saptari, Siraha, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Sarlahi, of Province 2, and the places around, may also see a sudden flash flood in small rivulets on Thursday.
READ ALSO:
Two die, 23 go missing as floods sweep away 16 houses in Sindhupalchok
KATHMANDU The lockdown came into effect in Nepal on March 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus confining people to their homes while schools, offices and businesses shut down. Nobody knew how the situation would unfold and for how long the lockdown would continue. At that moment Founder of Dis Read More...
CHENNAI/BENGALURU: NLC India said on Wednesday the death toll from a boiler blast at the lignite miner and electricity generator’s plant in the southern Tamil Nadu state rose to 13. Two people injured in the blast have been discharged, a senior company official said. The incident, which occu Read More...
KATHMANDU: A team of engineers from the University of Bristol and local partners in Nepal have joined hands to improve the seismic safety, and resilience of school and community buildings in our country. After seeing the destruction made by the massive earthquake of 2015 that brought a loss of hu Read More...
KATHMANDU: UK neurologists have warned that serious and potentially deadly brain disorder might be triggered among patients with mild Covid-19 symptoms or recovering patients. Publishing the paper in the journal Brain on Wednesday, neurologists said that there was a rise in a life-threatening con Read More...
RAJBIRAJ: Half a dozen houses have been inundated as rain-triggered flood gushed into a human settlement in Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality-3 of Saptari district. The flood has also destroyed paddy planted in approximately 100 bigaha of fields, it has been reported. Two thatched-roof ho Read More...
KATHMANDU: Trump administration that has been critical of the World Health Organisation (WHO) over its handling of coronavirus pandemic has formally withdrawn the United States from the UN health body, on Tuesday. The United Nations confirmed that the US would leave WHO on July 6, 2021, following Read More...
CHENNAI: Indian police have arrested 12 LG Polymers officials, including its South Korean chief executive, an officer said on Wednesday, two months after a gas leak at the company's south India chemical plant killed 12. The arrests were made under a case of culpable homicide filed against the c Read More...
BEIJING/WASHINGTON: China said on Wednesday it will impose visa restrictions on US citizens who have engaged in what it called "egregious" behaviour over Tibet, in apparent retaliation against US restrictions on Chinese officials. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the United Sta Read More...