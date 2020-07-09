Monsoon to be most active until Sunday, MFD issues alert for Pokhara, Besishahar

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has stated that the ongoing Monsoon-rains will be the most active for the next four days, including today, as such, has urged people to remain alert.

The floods in Sindhupalchowk district on Saturday night has already claimed lives of two persons with 23 others missing while the monsoon-fed rivers swept away over a dozen houses.

The Flood Forecasting Section of the MFD has issued an alert for Pokhara, Kaski and Besishahar, Lamjung as water levels in the rivers surrounding these areas are expected rise above danger level.

The accumulated rainfall in Narayani River at Pokhara (Station AWOS_RWY04), Bahrabise, and Besishahar in the last 24 hours is 145.2 mm, 143.4 mm, and 152.6 mm. Rainfall of 140 mm in 24 hours indicates potential threat for landslides in steep slope and high flow in local areas.

Also, River Tinau at Butwal, Daaram Khola at Baglung, Ankhu Khola at Ankhu Bagar, Kamala River at Ranibas, Sindhuli, and at Titriya, Dhanusha, Tamor River at Mulghat and at Triveni, Dhankuta, Sapta Koshi River at Chatara, Sunsari are seeing a rise in their levels.

According to the forecast, Kankai, Kamala, Bagmati Rivers and their tributaries face a threat of flash floods today as the level of water is increasing.

Jhapa, Morang, Sunsari, Udaypur districts of Province 1 and Saptari, Siraha, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Sarlahi, of Province 2, and the places around, may also see a sudden flash flood in small rivulets on Thursday.

READ ALSO:

Two die, 23 go missing as floods sweep away 16 houses in Sindhupalchok

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook