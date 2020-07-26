Monsoon to become active, again, from July 27 in Nepal

KATHMANDU: Monsoon is becoming active again, which is likely to cause another wave of heavy rains, from tomorrow. According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, monsoon trough is coming closer to Nepal’s southern plains from Monday night, further triggering the monsoon effect.
Nepal will soon see winds hurling from the Arabian Sea enriched with water vapour, bringing with it light to moderate rainfall in most of parts of the country and heavy rainfall at some parts from Monday night.
Once the monsoon ‘reactivates’, possibilities of increase in river water level, soil erosion and landslide in hilly areas and inundation in settlement having no proper drainage system can not be rules out. The authorities have thus asked all to stay alert and take necessary measures in advance to avoid untoward incidents.
Likewise, the rain is also likely to bring an impact on road and air transport services.
Some parts of the country are likely to experience brief to moderate rainfall on Sunday night while heavy rainfall is likely at one or two parts of State-1 and Gandaki State.
Kathmandu Valley’s minimum temperature for today was measured at 20.1 degree Celsius and a maximum of 28.1 degree Celsius.
Today, Jumla recorded the lowest temperature at 16 degree Celsius and Nepalgunj experienced the highest at 33.3 degree Celsius.
