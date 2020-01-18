More than 2500 chhau sheds destroyed in Sudur Paschim Province

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADI: Nepal Police, local representatives and stakeholders continue destroying chhau sheds, initiated a campaign in Sudur Paschim Province, to end the practice of monthly exile of menstruating girls.

According to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Tarini Lamsal, Chief of Sudur Paschim Province Police Office, the count of destroyed chhau sheds has reached to as many as 2551 in the province till Saturday.

A total of 2096 chhau sheds in Achham, 172 in Kailali, 117 in Bajura, 67 in Doti, 64 in Bajhang, 24 in Kanchanpur and 11 in Dadheldhura have already been destroyed, DIG Lamsal added.

Family members of those who suffer death in chhau sheds will be brought for legal action, informed Lamsal.

Everyone should raise their voice and spread awareness against the practice, said Lamsal. Family members of those who suffer death in chhau sheds will be brought for legal actions. He urged people to inform police authorities about this social ill practice. “Change starts from home”, DIG Lamsal concluded and asked people to pull down these huts to end this deep-rooted misconception.

