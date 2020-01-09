More than 39,684 houses rebuilt

Himalayan News Service

Ramechhap, January 8

A total of 39,684 earthquake victim families, who had signed grant agreement with National Reconstruction Authority, have completed reconstruction of their houses in Ramechhap.

Of the 47,110 families that had signed the grant agreement with NRA for reconstruction of their houses, 39,684 quake victims have received the third tranche of the grant. However, 3, 268 families are yet to start reconstruction of their destroyed houses.

Although the government has issued an obligatory notice to receive the third tranche of the grant money by mid-January, beneficiaries are yet to get the grant money. According to National Reconstruction Authority Grant Management and Local Infrastructure Project Chief Bir Bahadur Rawal, 7,049 victims, who have received the second and third tranche of grant money, are yet to complete the reconstruction of their houses.

Some quake victims have not started reconstructing their houses, saying that Rs 3 lakh grant amount was not enough to build houses. Locals say that the problem had surfaced as bogus quake victims had received the grant money.

Likhu Tamakoshi Rural Municipality Vice-chair Dipshikha Dahal said that many genuine quake victims were yet to get the housing grant.

