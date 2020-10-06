More women availing maternity services in Lamjung

LAMJUNG: The number of women visiting hospitals to avail maternity services has increased in Lamjung district in recent years.
According to Lamjung District Community Hospital, 1,123 women have had access to maternity services in the hospital from July 2019 to July 2020.
Among them, 866 availed normal maternity services, 168 availed C-section (Caesarean section) surgery and 89 received complex maternity services, informed the hospital.
Last year, 15.23 per cent of the women receiving services in the hospital were under 20 years, the hospital statistics states.
As many as 171 women receiving maternity services in the hospital were under 20 years while the youngest mother had been a 15-year-old girl, informed Hemanta Shrestha, Chief of the hospital.
In the fiscal year 2018/19, the number of women receiving services was 1,011 among which 829 received normal services, 124 received c-section and 58 received complex services. 18.10 per cent (183) new mothers were under 20 years.
Similarly in the fiscal year 2017/18, 1,322 women availed the maternity service in the hospital among which 27.43 per cent (363) were under 20 years. That year 1,052 received normal maternity services, 169 C-section, and 101 complex services.
The hospital has been providing safe maternity services in the district since its establishment in 2001.
