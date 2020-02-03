Most Boldik villagers down with flu in Bajura

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Bajura, February 2

Most villagers of Boldik in Himali Rural Municipality, Bajura, have been suffering due to seasonal flu for the last one week. As many as 90 families live in the village.

Health Coordinator at the rural municipality Raj Bhandari said a four-member team of health workers was deployed in the affected areas to treat those down with flu.

According to the health workers, most of the people suffering from flu have complained of fever and cough, among other cold-related symptoms.

According to the rural municipality office, all the necessary preventive measures have been adopted to control the flu from spreading further.

Rural Municipality Chair Govinda Bahadur Malla said flu had gripped almost the entire village. He said all possible efforts were being made to provide timely treatment to the patients.

Meanwhile, Bajura District Public Health Office informed that the office had been coordinating with the local levels to provide necessary treatment.

Chief District Officer Ganga Prasad Neupane said additional medicines had been sent to the affected area from Nepalgunj.

A version of this article appears in print on February 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook