Mother, daughter buried by landslide in Dang

GHORAHI: A mother and her two-year-old daughter died after being buried by a landslide this morning, in Dang.
The deceased have been identified as residents of Sakine in Bangalachuli Rural Municipality-5, stated the chair of the rural municipality, Bhakta Bahadur Oli.
Their house was hit by the landslide that fell from above at around 3:00 am today. Three other members of the family are safe. The incident site lies some 37 kilometres north-east of Ghorahi Bazaar.
Bangalachuli Rural Municipality lies on a hilly area and most of the settlements there are at a risk of landslide, it has been learnt.
Cadres of Nepal Students Union gather to demand the appointment of suitable and capable person for the vacant post in Pokhara University, at Maitighar, Kathmandu, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Read More...
MANCHESTER: Stuart Broad grabbed his 500th test wicket to set England on their way to a resounding 269 run win over West Indies in the third and final test at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Broad joined an elite club, finishing with match figures of 10-67, as the West Indies were bowled out for 129 Read More...
People walk in Basantapur Durbar Square courtyard to express solidarity for the youths who are on their 11th day of hunger strike as part of a protest to hold concerned authorities accountable for better COVID-19 response, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Read More...
DHANGADHI: Bodies of two persons who had gone missing since today morning in the landslide that swept through Duhu Rural Municipality-3 of Darchula district have been recovered. The deceased have been identified as Ram Dutta Joshi, 50, and his wife Indra Joshi, 45, of the rural municipality. B Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has slammed trolls that say 'I hope you die with this Covid' in an open letter he wrote from the COVID-19 ward in a Mumbai hospital. The enraged Big B took to his blog to pen the note to anonymous trolls who have been wishing his death due to the nov Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 28 Rift between the co-chairs of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) deepened further today, as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli unilaterally postponed the scheduled meeting of the party’s Standing Committee. The rival faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and senior leader Madhav Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 28 Anomalies in the Agro Enterprise Centre — the agriculture wing of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry — have once again resurfaced as the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has initiated a probe into financial transactions made b Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 28 The new Tourism Act that was recently drafted by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has been submitted to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs for further discussions before it is approved. However, the trekking guides are not very happy wi Read More...