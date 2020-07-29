Mother, daughter buried by landslide in Dang

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

GHORAHI: A mother and her two-year-old daughter died after being buried by a landslide this morning, in Dang.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Sakine in Bangalachuli Rural Municipality-5, stated the chair of the rural municipality, Bhakta Bahadur Oli.

Their house was hit by the landslide that fell from above at around 3:00 am today. Three other members of the family are safe. The incident site lies some 37 kilometres north-east of Ghorahi Bazaar.

Bangalachuli Rural Municipality lies on a hilly area and most of the settlements there are at a risk of landslide, it has been learnt.

