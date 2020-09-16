Motorable bridge over Karnali River on cards

Himalayan News Service

BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 15

A concrete bridge will be built over the Karnali River that flows through Bajura.

The process of bridge construction has gained momentum with the Road Department publishing a notice in this regard recently. The proposed bridge will link Wai of Swamikartik Rural Municipality-4 and Badhu of Himali Rural Municipality-6.

“NCP Sudurpashchim Province Chairperson Karna Thapa had recommended the bridge project in fiscal 2015-16 while he was a parliamentarian.

Though there was some dispute whether the bridge should be built elsewhere, it was finally settled that the bridge would be built in Badhu, the originally proposed place,” said NCP youth leader Naresh Shahi.

Earlier, the government had surveyed many places to identify the most appropriate place to construct the bridge. As Badhu was recognised as the most appropriate place, the proposed bridge would be built by linking Wai and Badhu. Meanwhile, the prospect of a bridge over the river has elated the locals of Swamikartik Rural Municipality.

