Motorbike-hit kills sexagenarian in Dhading

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: A man died after he was hit by a motorcycle at Baireni Bazaar along the Prithvi Highway in Dhading district, on Friday night.

Baireni Bazaar-based police post identified the deceased as Badri Bahadur Karki (60) of Baireni Bazaar in Galchhi Rural Municipality-6.

According to police, the motorcycle (State 3 02 009Pa 5960) heading towards Chitwan from Kathmandu knocked Karki critically injuring him in front his house last night.

Subsequently, Karki breathed his last on the way to the Field Ambulance (FA) Company Hospital of Shree No. 6 Brigade of Armed Police Force (APF), Nepal.

The body of Karki was handed over to his family members after a postmortem was conducted at Gajuri-based Primary Health Centre this morning.

Meanwhile, the motorcycle rider Arjun Karki of Gokarneshwar Municipality-1 in Kathmandu district has been taken into police custody.

