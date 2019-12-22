Motorcycle rally held against municipality

Himalayan News Service

Rajbiraj, December 21

Local youths took out a motorcycle rally against Dakneshwori Municipality demanding the municipality officials to make its financial account public in Saptari today.

The rally was taken out from Patobazaar of the municipality as the authority concerned paid no attention to make public its financial account even as its office remained padlocked by the youths over the issue.

The youths today circled the bazaar area in their motorcycles. They have been protesting for the past two months. As part of their protest, the youths had padlocked the municipality office on December 15.

A youth participating in the rally, Arbinda Mandal said they were compelled to resort to protests after the municipality failed to address their demand. He added the protest would continue until their demands were addressed by the municipality.

He said their other demands included curbing corrupt practices, fair investigation into financial anomalies in the municipality and formation of a high level investigation committee to look into irregularities of local levels, among others.

Mayor Shiva Narayan Sah said attempts were on to hold dialogue with the protesting youths to resolve the problem. He claimed that the problem would be resolved within a few days.

