Motorcyclist killed in Itahari accident

Laxmi Gautam

PANCHTHAR: A person was killed after the motorcycle he was riding lost control in Sundarharaicha Municipality-4 of Morang district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as motorcyclist Dhirendra Khatri (26) of Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City in Sunsari district.

The incident occurred when Khatri lost control of his motorcycle (Ko 31 Pa 883) and fell on the road at Gachhiya.

Critically injured Khatri was rushed to Biratnagar-based Birat Nursing Home where he breathed his last during the course of treatment at 11:30 the same night, informed Provincial Police Office, Biratnagar.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway, said police.

