MoU signed for Karnali Ujyalo Programme

Himalayan News Service

Surkhet, January 22

The government in Karnali Province has signed a memorandum of understanding with Alternative Energy Promotion Centre for the implementation of its Karnali Ujyalo Programme (Illuminated Karnali Programme).

Secretary Laxmi Kumari Basnet at the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers of the province and AEPC Executive Director Madhusudhan Adhikari signed the document in the presence of Chief Minister Mahendra Bahadur Shahi at his office yesterday.

As per the understanding, Alternative Energy Promotion Centre will provide necessary technical assistance for implementation of the programme. A project implementation unit will be set up at the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers.

In the first phase of the implementation process, micro and small hydropower projects in different districts that are incomplete due to financial and technological problems will be completed.

A version of this article appears in print on January 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook