Movement of public vehicles to remain halted

KATHMANDU: The Federation of Nepalese National Transport Entrepreneurs (FNNTE) has decided to continue with the suspension of public vehicle operation, on Friday.

A meeting of the central committee of the Federation, held today, has taken a decision to this effect.

It has been learnt that such a decision was taken as the proposed demands of vehicle operators — necessary to prepare the environment for running the vehicles — have not been addressed by the government.

As public vehicles has not been in operation in compliance with the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, vehicle operators had demanded relaxation of interest rates on their vehicle loans, along with other financial demands such as relief to support their sinking businesses, from the government.

On Thursday, the government had decided to resume operation of public vehicles within respective districts and Kathmandu valley with certain restrictions and prescribed safety guidelines.

