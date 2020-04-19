Municipalities in Siraha yet to ensure essentials for daily wagers

Aashish BK

SIRAHA: Food has become scarce for many daily wagers during the nationwide lockdown in Municipalities around Siraha district.

The only source of income for Rinadevi Mandal, who is a resident of Nahara Rural Municipality, was quarrying stones at Ghurmi river to buy essentials and survive the day. “Lockdown is making it difficult for us to make ends meet. I had to take a loan to feed my three children,” said Mandal, who has a family of five in the district.

Similarly, 59-year-old Bishnu Mahara, was sustaining his family of nine, including seven daughters, with daily wages. “No farm related work has been carried out that could help me earn wages”, said Mahara, whose family has been hit hard by the unprecedented crisis.

There are as many as twenty-five families like those of Mandal and Mahara in the district who are, due to lack of essentials, having it tough.

Sumitra Lama, Chief Administrative Officer of Naraha Rural Municipality said that the process of verifying the list of names submitted for relief by representatives of various communities is underway. When asked about the delay in relief distribution, Lama assured that the process would begin on April 22.

Only five Municipalities including Lahan, Dhangadhimai, Golbazar, Mirchaiya and Karjanha have started relief distribution process in the district. A total of three Municipalities and one Rural Municipality are waiting for essentials to reach their door steps.

With the devastating impact of the shutdown on the marginalised people, the future remains uncertain for many in Siraha district.

(Translated by Madhavi Marasini)

