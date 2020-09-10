Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











JHAPA, SEPTEMBER 9

Following confirmation of COVID-19 infection in Jhapa’s health coordinator, Jhapa’s Shivasatakshi Municipality office has been sealed for a week.

According to ward 9 chairperson Chhabilal Pathak of Shivasatakshi Municipality, a meeting of the municipality took the decided to this effect today morning in view of the risk posed by the viral infection.

“All ward offices, however, will remain open,” he said.

As informed by the District Health Office, five persons including two women tested positive for COVID-19 in the district today.

The infected include two women of ward 6 of Shivasatakshi Municipality, besides the municipality’s health coordinator.

Similarly, two men of wards 2 and 3 of Kankai Municipality and another man of ward 6 of Mechinagar Municipality also tested positive for the virus.

“All confirmed with the infection today are locals and their age ranges between 14 and 47,” said District Health Office Jhapa’s focal person Jeevan Chamlagain.

Till now, the total number of COVID-19 infections in the district has reached 713, with Kachankawal topping the tally with 140 cases reported so far followed by Mechinagar with 121 cases.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 10, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook