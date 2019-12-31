Musahar families get blankets

Himalayan News Service

Siraha, December 30

Golbazaar Municipality distributed warm blankets and mats to 12 Musahar families of Musharniya Nawatole-12 in Siraha today.

The municipality distributed a blanket and a mat to each Musahar family.

They have been living in the makeshift tents in the open space after wild elephants started destroying their settlements. Musahar families have been living in the tents on a highland after wild elephants destroyed the homes of Ashok, Badri, Dilwar and Ramchandra about 20 days ago.

Mayor Devnath Sah said the municipality had helped the Musahar families as they had been living in the tents at night in the freezing cold.

Musahar families have been living in makeshift tents for the past one month. “Some people sleep while others keep a lookout for elephants at night in the tents,” said Badri Musahar (Saday).

Similarly, Area Police Office, Golbazaar today distributed blankets to six families of the backward community, single women and new mothers at Dhobiyadhara, Golbazaar, said Inspector Janak Puri. Mirchaiya Area Police Office also gave blankets to the impoverished, Dalits, senior citizens, new mothers and differently-abled people, as per DSP Santulal Prasad Jayaswal.

