Musahar women hunt snails for livelihood

Rajbiraj, April 22

As the protracted lockdown has made survival difficult, Musahar women of Boriya Tole in Rajbiraj Municipality, Saptari, have started hunting for ghonghi, a water snail delicacy popular in the community.

“As our husbands have been without any work now, I thought we could earn some money by collecting ghongi; even if we can’t sell them, we can at least hold out by eating them until the hard time is over,” said Sabatorni Sada. “It has always been difficult for a poor family like ours, with four kids, to survive. Now, it has become harder,” she said.

Another woman from Boriya Tole, Koshila Sada was collecting ghongi in Bhagawati pond in Rajbiraj on Wednesday. They had walked six kilometres to the pond. “My husband had gone to India for employment and was expected to come home this April, but as India too is on lockdown now, he is stuck there,” she said, adding she hopes to make some income by selling her collection to cover for her daily expenses during this hard time.

A local, Paramesh Yadav,- said most of the women in the village were now collecting ghongi to make money by selling them.

