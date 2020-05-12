Mutilated body of youth found in Siraha

SIRAHA: A decapitated body of a youth was found in Lahan Municipality-17 of Siraha district today morning.

According to police, the 38-year-old man was found lying in a field near his residence in Govindapur this morning. Police identified the deceased as the youngest among four siblings.

Deputy Superintendent of Police at Lahan-based Area Police Office said, he led a team of security personnel and cordoned off the incident site when locals informed police about the body. Within a few hours, a team of security personnel deployed from the Janakpur-based Province 2 Police Office and another team from Siraha District Police Office, along with sniffer dog, reached the site for investigation.

It has been learnt that the deceased was a person with mental disability. His family members had been searching for him last night.

The body has been sent to a local Ram Kumar Sarada Uma Prasad Murarka Memorial Hospital for postmortem while an investigation into the case is underway as the deceased’s head has not been found yet, police informed.

The place where the body was discovered is 200 metres east of local Mutani forest.