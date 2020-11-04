Muwa waterfall draws visitors in hordes

Himalayan News Service

PANCHTHAR, NOVEMBER 3

Panchthar’s Muwa waterfall is slowly developing as a major tourism spot. The waterfall lies in Phalelung Rural Municipality and separates wards 5 and 6 More and more tourists are visiting the site nowadays after the two wards, came up with a concrete plan to promote the waterfall as a tourist spot to draw in visitors.

The initiative started off with ward 6 office of Phalelung Rural Municipality allocating 50,000 rupees for construction of necessary tourism-related infrastructure near the waterfall in fiscal year 2017-18.

Besides the initiatives of ward 6, and ward-5, local Dipjyoti Youth Club also partnered in the campaign.

So far, a motorable road leading up to the waterfall, a suspension bridge at the head of the waterfall and a public toilet have been constructed keeping in view the convenience of visitors.

“As the waterfall is a round-the-year-thing, it can lure visitors round the year and benefit the locals economically,” said the youth club’s acting director Sunil Bantawa.

According to Muwa Waterfall Protection and Development Consumers Committee Chairperson Rabin Jabegu, more work will be done for development of the place with a budget of Rs 400,000 allocated by each of the two wards for this fiscal.

“There is a possibility of bungee jumping at the waterfall site; we are planning to conduct a study in this regard,” said Phalelung Rural Municipality Ward 6 Chairperson Sujata Bantawa.

The site is about half-anhour’s walking distance from the under-construction Phidim-Phalaut Road.

It can also be reached via Nangin, Sidin and Ludintar from Phidim.

As per data, around 50 visitors reach the waterfall every day.

